CARBONDALE - On June 27, 2018, the Southern Illinois Enforcement Group was assisted by the Carbondale Police Department in the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a residence located in the 600 block of N. Michaels Street in Carbondale, Jackson County, Illinois.

During the search, Agents seized approximately 326 grams of MDMA, 450 hits of acid, and 4 pounds of cannabis. Rodney Harrington, age 41, was placed under arrest for multiple counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver. The illegal drugs that were seized have an estimated street value of $41,550. This investigation is currently ongoing.

The Southern Illinois Enforcement Group (SIEG) is multi-jurisdictional unit which is comprised of agents from the Illinois State Police, Herrin Police Department and Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. Contributing members of the Southern Illinois Enforcement Group are Cambria Police Department Carterville Police Department, Crainville Police Department, Creal Springs Police Department, Energy Police Department, Johnston City Police Department, and Pittsburg Police Department.

