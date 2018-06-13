CHRISTOPHER - On June 8, 2018, the Southern Illinois Drug Task Force (SIDTF), the Christopher Police Department, the Illinois State Police Special Weapons and Tactics Team (ISP/SWAT) and the United States Marshal Service executed a search warrant at a residence in Christopher, Illinois. Two individuals were arrested on drug related offenses and a third for a retail theft warrant following the execution of the search warrant.

Article continues after sponsor message

Investigation leading to the arrests was conducted by the SIDTF and the Christopher Police Department.

The membership of the DuQuoin office of the SIDTF is comprised of the Illinois State Police, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the West Frankfort Police Department, the West City Police Department, the Zeigler Police Department, the Christopher Police Department and the Sesser Police Department. The case will be prosecuted by Franklin County State’s Attorney Evan Owens.

The public is reminded that, under law, a defendant is presumed innocent of a charge until proven guilty, beyond a reasonable doubt, to the satisfaction of a jury.

More like this: