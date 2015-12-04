MARION - The Southern Illinois Miners announced today that Manager Mike Pinto has been promoted to the role of Chief Operating Officer. He will continue his leadership as field manager. Pinto will assume all responsibilities related to the operations of the club and report directly to Miners Owner and CEO Jayne Simmons.

In a bold move to shift the way baseball teams are managed, Jayne Simmons, the team owner is building a culture of baseball first. “We want to focus on enhancing the fan experience for the families that attend. Mike has demonstrated through his leadership of managing the baseball players, that the culture of teamwork is crucial to our success. We want to continue that level of excellence throughout the operations of the ballpark.” said Simmons.

“I’m very excited for this opportunity, and honored and grateful to Mrs. Simmons for having the faith and trust in me to run the park in our continuing pursuit of a Championship team in every area.” said Pinto. “With 10 years invested with this team, I believe I am uniquely qualified to be successful in this role as we move towards changing the way minor league teams are managed.”

Mike Pinto will continue his efforts to train and empower his baseball players. He will hire a General Manager to help facilitate the day-to-day operations of the executive staff. Pinto will begin his tenth season with the Miners’. He joined the team for the inaugural 2007 season and has led the Miners to a 513-349 record over nine seasons, with the Miners’ .595 winning percentage standing as the best mark in the history of the Frontier League for teams that have lasted more than one season. Pinto is also the league’s winningest manager since 2007, with the Miners being the only Frontier League franchise to post a winning record every season since he and the Miners entered the league that year. He has also guided the team to six playoff appearances (2008, 2010-12, 2014, 2015). He also earned his 500th career win as a manager on July 19th against the Evansville Otters, moving into second place in league history. For 24 years Pinto has acted as a speaker and consultant to Fortune 500 Companies on brand strategies and corporate culture creation.

Article continues after sponsor message

Pinto has focused his efforts on strategy and developing players. Many organizations create silos with the team players on one side and the revenue creation on the other side. John Simmons, the park owner said, “Mike will be able to bring everyone in unity with a focused effort on the baseball experience for the fans.”

The Miners have consistently demonstrated success with a winning team. Online reviews showcase the level of fan satisfaction. This new approach to establishing a new management arrangement will help take the baseball experience to the next level.

As the Miners move into the 10th Anniversary of Rent One Ballpark opening, expect to see new items introduced. There will be an increase in items to purchase throughout the gift shop. Focus groups are gathering now to determine the new food items that will be distributed.

Jayne Simmons said, “We have great expectations as we gather to build programs to grow the ballpark and enhance the baseball experience. This will bring more people from around the region to see the beautiful city of Marion, Illinois.”

Updates and announcements about the team will be posted on the website at: https://www.southernillinoisminers.com/ and on the team Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/SIMINERS.

More like this: