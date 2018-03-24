CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Cougar baseball was shutout for the first time this season, falling to Southeast Missouri 7-0 in the second game of a three-game series at Capaha Park. The game was delayed more than two hours in the eighth inning because of a thunderstorm.

The Cougars have lost nine in a row and fell to 5-15 overall and 1-7 in the Ohio Valley Conference play. Southeast Missouri moved to 9-15 overall and 6-2 in league play.

The Redhawks scored all the runs they would need on two hits and an error in the second inning. SEMO extended the lead to 5-0 in the fifth inning thanks to a two-run home run by left fielder Chase Urhahn.

Ryan Byrd started for the Cougars and fell to 0-4 with the loss. He allowed five runs, four earned in 4 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out three.

Chris Robinson worked three innings of relief allowing two runs on three hits before lightning forced the delay.

The Cougars managed just four hits against three Southeast Missouri pitchers. Logan Spalt (1-1) worked the first five innings to pick up his first win of the year. He gave up three hits and struck out three.

Jared McCunn finished 2 for 4 and was the only SIUE player with more than a single hit.

Danny Wright led the Redhawks with two hits.

The series finale is set for 1 p.m. Sunday.

