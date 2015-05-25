The South Roxana Police Department needs help locating a missing person. Kevin Beasley, a 38-year-old white male from South Roxana. Kevin has been missing since around 10 a.m. Saturday, May 16.

Kevin has mental health concerns that include schizophrenia and severe brain damage from an auto accident he incurred, when he was a teenager, South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said.

Kevin lives with his family on Sinclair Avenue in South Roxana. Kevin did not have his medications when he went missing. The medications are needed to help control his delusions. Kevin has been known to consider himself God and other people to be satan during his non medicated state, Coles said.

The family has had no contact with Kevin which is unusual since today is Kevin’s birthday. The family has checked the surrounding mental health institutions along with county jail facilities. Kevin has been listed as missing and endangered.

Anyone who knows Kevin’s location is requested to contact the South Roxana Police Department at 618-254-4303.

