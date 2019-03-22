SOUTH ROXANA - The South Roxana Police Department announced today it obtained a felony warrant on Vincent Sanders, 49, of Edwardsville, for his second subsequent offense for unlawful violation of an order of protection.

The bond of the warrant was set at $25,000.

A document says the alleged offense was committed at a protected address in the 200 block of Illinois Street in South Roxana on Feb. 10. He was previously convicted of an an unlawful violation of protection order in St. Clair County Circuit Court.

South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said Sanders is not in custody at this time. Anyone with any information about Sanders should contact the South Roxana Police at (618) 254-7469.

