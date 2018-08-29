South Roxana Police Department seeks Reader, Powell on fleeing cases
SOUTH ROXANA - The saga of Brenden and Bryce Reader continues.
After being released on their previous charges earlier in the week, a warrant was obtained for Bryce and Brenden Reader for Offenses Related to Motor Vehicles. South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said. Bryce and Brenden allegedly stole a vehicle from the 400 block of Ohio Avenue in South Roxana, on Aug. 28, 2018.
The chief said the truck was recovered, Bryce was taken into custody on scene and Brenden fled on foot. A police K-9 dog was called in but could not locate Brenden.
Brenden and Bryce were both issued a $75,000 bond for Offenses related to a Motor Vehicle and a no-bond revocation warrant.
Police Chief Coles said Brenden is still not in custody at this time.
South Roxana Police seeks Powell for Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding warrant
Around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday Aug. 14, 2018, the South Roxana Police Department located a suspect in a theft from Wood River, IL. The suspect vehicle pulled over and was chased with dangerous pursuit speeds in excess of 100 mph on I-255.
Due to the speed and worrying about the safety of the general public a decision was made to terminate the pursuit, Chief Coles said. Further investigation identified the suspect as Darryl Powell. Once South Roxana Police Department was able to identify the subject, a felony warrant was sought for Powell.
The South Roxana Police Department obtained felony warrant for Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding with bond set at $50,000.
Powell is not in custody at this time.
