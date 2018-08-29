SOUTH ROXANA - These are four separate releases on cases by the South Roxana Police Department Tuesday night. Each person is being sought by the South Roxana Police.

The South Roxana Police Department obtained charges today on Amanda N. Land for felony Disorderly Conduct. South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said Land filed a false domestic battery report to the department to cover up some family issues.

"Due to the seriousness a domestic battery charge brings onto someone, I believe it is my department's job to review every report for the truth," Coles said. "Her bond was set $10,000. Land is not in custody at this time."

On August 12, 2018, at around 11:05 p.m., Daniel Rogers was stopped for Unlawful Display of Registration. A computer-generated check Rogers returned with a revoked Illinois driver’s license.

During a search of Daniels, the officer found Rogers in possession of a controlled substance. Daniels was arrested for the Driving While Revoked and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was later released pending lab analysis.

A warrant was applied for today and a warrant for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with a bond set at $15,000. Daniels is not in custody at this time.

A warrant was issued for Gary Carter today for his failure to appear on a Domestic Battery charge. A no-bond warrant was issued for his failure to comply with his court date. Carter is not in custody currently.

On August 24, 2018, the South Roxana Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance at the Connor Place Apartment Complex. A warrant was obtained over Richard Garrett for Aggravated Unlawful Restraint due to him who he had allegedly refused to allow his girlfriend to leave the residence by pouring a caustic substance on her and threatening to light her on fire. A warrant was issued for $55,000 bond. Garrett was taken into custody the night of the incident.

