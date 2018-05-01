South Roxana Police Department releases info about several alleged offenders, none in custody
SOUTH ROXANA - South Roxana Police Department released a variety of information about recent investigations.
On April 15, 2018, at around 9:05 p.m., the South Roxana Police Department responded to the 400 block Missouri Avenue for a stolen vehicle report.
On April 17, 2018, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department in Missouri located an abandoned vehicle in Festus, MO.
After further investigation, the case was presented to the Madison County State's Attorneys Office for review on Timothy “Arlie” Davis for Offenses Related to Motor Vehicles. Arlie is a 19-year-old male who resides in East Alton.
A warrant was issued for Arlie’s arrest for Offenses Related to Motor Vehicle with a bond amount of $60,000. Arlie is not in custody at this time.
More charges are expected to come from this investigation to include multiple juvenile subjects.
=========================================================
At about 12:13 a.m. on Sunday, February 18, 2018, the South Roxana Police Department stopped a vehicle for speeding on Route 111.
The driver, Leann Vaughn had a revoked driver's license. She was arrested and transported to the police department for booking. Vaughn is a 39-year-old female from Roxana.
The officer found suspected hydrocodone pills in her possession along with suspected cannabis.
Vaughn was cited for speeding 72 mph in a 55 mph zone, driving while license revoked, operating an uninsured vehicle, and illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver.
After lab results returned the case was presented to the Madison County State's Attorneys Office for review. A warrant was issued for Lean Vaughn for unlawful possession of a controlled substance with a bond amount of $15,000. Vaughn is not in custody at this time.
============================================================
On 02/27/2018 at around 9 p.m., the South Roxana Police Department conducted a sex offender verification checks.
Cameron Hensley a registered sex offender was discovered living in the 900 block of Southard Avenue illegally. Hensley is a 27-year-old male from Alton, IL.
Cameron was taken into custody for the sex offender violation along with the two active warrant he had for his arrest by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for a burglary warrant and the ISP traffic warrant.
Cameron was lodged for his active warrants. After subpoena records returned, the case was presented to the Madison County State's Attorney’s Office for review.
A warrant was issued for Cameron Hensley arrest for unlawful failure to register as a sex offender with a bond amount of $20,000. Hensley is not in custody at this time.
===========================================================
On April 21, 2018, at around 12:13 a.m. the South Roxana Police Department conducted a traffic stop for expired registration in the 400 block of Broadway
The driver, Danny L. Cope Jr. had a revoked drivers license and registration that did not belong on the vehicle. Cope was taken into custody for the offenses. Cope is a 42 year-old male from Alton, IL.
Cope was issued following citations:
210006575 – 625 ILCS 5.0/12-503(c) – Obstructed Windshield
210006576 – 625 ILCS 5.0/4-104(a)(1) – Unlawful Display of Registration 210006577 – 625 ILCS 5.0/6-303(a) – Driving While License is Revoked 210006578 – 625 ILCS 5.0/3-707 – Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle Cope was released pending review of his driving record. After further review, it revealed Cope was felony eligible for driving while license revoked. The case was presented to the Madison County State's Attorney’s Office for charges. A warrant was issued for Danny Cope for driving while license revoked and unlawful possession of a stolen license plate with a bond amount of $20,000. Cope is not in custody at this time.
210006577 – 625 ILCS 5.0/6-303(a) – Driving While License is Revoked
210006578 – 625 ILCS 5.0/3-707 – Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle
Cope was released pending review of his driving record. After further review, it revealed Cope was felony eligible for driving while license revoked.
The case was presented to the Madison County State's Attorney’s Office for charges.
A warrant was issued for Danny Cope for driving while license revoked and unlawful possession of a stolen license plate with a bond amount of $20,000. Cope is not in custody at this time.