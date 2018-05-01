SOUTH ROXANA - South Roxana Police Department released a variety of information about recent investigations.



On April 15, 2018, at around 9:05 p.m., the South Roxana Police Department responded to the 400 block Missouri Avenue for a stolen vehicle report.

On April 17, 2018, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department in Missouri located an abandoned vehicle in Festus, MO.

After further investigation, the case was presented to the Madison County State's Attorneys Office for review on Timothy “Arlie” Davis for Offenses Related to Motor Vehicles. Arlie is a 19-year-old male who resides in East Alton.

A warrant was issued for Arlie’s arrest for Offenses Related to Motor Vehicle with a bond amount of $60,000. Arlie is not in custody at this time.

More charges are expected to come from this investigation to include multiple juvenile subjects.

=========================================================

At about 12:13 a.m. on Sunday, February 18, 2018, the South Roxana Police Department stopped a vehicle for speeding on Route 111.

The driver, Leann Vaughn had a revoked driver's license. She was arrested and transported to the police department for booking. Vaughn is a 39-year-old female from Roxana.

The officer found suspected hydrocodone pills in her possession along with suspected cannabis.