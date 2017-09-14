SOUTH ROXANA - The South Roxana Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating two convicted female sex offenders and one man wanted for domestic battery.

Courtney Runion, 29, and Nicole Smith,26, are each wanted for sex offense-related registration failures. A warrant issued for Runion states she has been charged with unlawful failure to report as a sex offender. Her bail has been set for $25,000. Smith, who is also known as Nicole Hobbes and Nicole Laney, has been charged with unlawful failure to report as a murderer and violent offender against youth. Her bail has also been set at $25,000. Neither woman is currently in custody.

Runion once resided at 202 Illinois Street in South Roxana and has moved without notification, a release from the South Roxana Police Department stated. She was convicted with sexual exploitation of a child. Her location is not known to authorities at this time.

Article continues after sponsor message

Smith was charged with crimes such as child sex offender in a school zone, two counts of failing to register, a violent offender name change and unlawful restraint. She allegedly moved from East Alton to South Roxana without notifying law enforcement. Her address is listed as 102 Southard in South Roxana.

"I do not believe the requirements for sex offenders to follow is difficult," South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said in a release. "I have the police department perform multiple sex offender verification checks each year to ensure the offenders residing in South Roxana remain compliant."

Those checks resulted in these warrants, the release stated.

The South Roxana Police Department is also seeking Essex Hubbard in reference to an Aug. 12, 2017, incident during which it is alleged he punched, choked and even drugged his former girlfriend at her residence in the 700 block of Ohio Street in South Roxana.

Coles said Hubbard fled the scene prior to the police department's arrival Hubbard is currently living in Maryville and is wanted on a $5,000 bond.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of any of these three suspects is invited to contact the South Roxana Police Department at (618) 254-7469.

More like this: