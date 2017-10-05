South Roxana Police Department issues several warrants Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SOUTH ROXANA - The South Roxana Police Department has issued five warrants for the following individuals (listed in order of bail amounts): Jame R. Bartee, 54, of the 532 12th St. in Wood River, was charged with aggravated driving while under the influence, a Class 2 Felony, as well as driving while license revoked, a Class A Felony. He was charged on Oct. 5, 2017. Those charges resulted from Bartee allegedly driving a 2008 Cadillac while under the influence of alcohol on Sept. 5, 2017. He was previously charged with driving while under the influence on Feb. 23, 2007, June 18, 2009, and Oct. 30, 2015. He lost his license as a result of the 2015 incident. Bail for Bartee was set at $50,000 Lynn M. Semtana, 53, of 716 Connor St. in South Roxana was charged with one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 Felony, on Oct. 4, 2017. Semtana is accused of unlawfully possessing less than 15 grams of a substance containing heroin on May 31, 2017. Bail for Semtana was set at $25,000 Article continues after sponsor message Tyler G. Adams, 20, of 1245 E. Ferguson in Wood River, was charged with one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 Felony, on Oct. 5, 2017. He is accused of unlawfully possessing less than 200 grams of a substance containing alprazolam, which is the compound of the commonly-known medication, Xanax on July 26, 2017. Adams's bail was set at $25,000. Amy L. Westbrook, 27, of 710 Connor in South Roxana, was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. She is accused of unlawfully possessing less than 15 grams of a substance containing heroin as well as unlawfully possessing less than 200 grams of a substance containing alprazolam on May 31, 2017. Her bail was set at $20,000. Roderick T. Monigan, 47, of 4008 Pickett in East St. Louis was charged with one count of retail theft under $300 as his second subsequent offense, a Class 4 Felony on Oct. 5, 2017. Monigan was accused of taking merchandise from the South Roxana Dollar General store, located at 405 Broadway in South Roxana on Sept. 9, 2017. His bail was set at $15,000. Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of these suspects is asked to call the South Roxana Police Department at 618-254-7469. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip