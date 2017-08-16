SOUTH ROXANA - South Roxana Police Chief provided this variety of charges issued in recent cases. The cases go as follows:

On 06/17/2017 received a call of a suspicious activity call with two vehicles at Shell Park Lake, located on Wanda Road.

When the police officer arrived both vehicles immediately left the park. The officer turned around behind one of the vehicles and pulled the vehicle over for speeding and to investigate the suspicious vehicle complaint.

When the officer informed the occupants about searching the car, the driver fled from the traffic stop.

The officer pursued after the vehicle until the officer felt it was no longer safe to stay behind the car. An investigation into the incident revealed the subject allegedly fled due to a narcotics deal occurring at the park.

Simone Griggs was found to have a warrant from St. Clair County for Aggravated Fleeing and Attempting to Elude a Police Officer.

The case was presented to the Madison County States Attorney’s Office for review. A warrant was issued for Simone Griggs arrest for Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer with a bond set at $20,000.

Griggs is not in custody at this time and believed to be staying in East St Louis, IL.

On 06/12/2017 at around 6:51 pm, the South Roxana Police Department observed Joshua Coon riding in a vehicle on Madison Avenue in South Roxana.

The police officer recognized Coons from previous law enforcement contacts and knew Coons had an active warrant for his arrest. The officer stopped the vehicle to apprehend Coons for the active warrant.

The officer found Coons to have suspected heroin in his possession. The officer seized the suspected heroin and sent it to the Illinois Crime Lab for analysis. Coons was taken into custody for the alleged narcotics and the active warrant. Coons was transported to the Madison County Jail to be lodged.

Once the lab results returned the case was presented to the Madison County States Attorneys Officer for review.

On August 14, 2017 at around 0543 hours, a South Roxana Police Officer was flagged down at the Casey’s General Store located on 400 Broadway South Roxana. By a female appeared to be in distress.

The female had signs of being battered and identified the suspect as her ex-husband John D. Gernigin. The battery allegedly occurred at the Accessible Storage units located 411 Broadway in South Roxana, IL

The suspect fled the area prior to police arrival.

After the investigation and statement were obtained, the case was presented to the Madison County States Attorneys Office. Due to Gernigin’s criminal history the Domestic Battery charges were upgraded from a Class A misdemeanor to a felony charge.

A warrant was issued for his arrest for Domestic Battery 2nd Subsequent Offense.

Gernigin a Wood River resident is not in custody at this time.

