SOUTH ROXANA - On Saturday, July 30, 2021, the South Roxana Police executed a narcotics search warrant in the 200 block of Velma Avenue that led to arrests.

South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said Kenneth Pruitt, a 29-year-old male and his wife, Jennifer Dunse, a 37-year-old female from South Roxana, were charged with intent to deliver less than 5 grams of methamphetamine or a substance containing methamphetamine (Class 2 felony), intent to deliver 5 or more grams but less than 15 grams of methamphetamine or a substance containing methamphetamine (Class 1 felony), and intent to deliver 15 or more grams but less than 100 grams of methamphetamine or a substance containing methamphetamine (Class X felony), with their bond set at $100,000.

"As I previously mentioned, the South Roxana Police Department is committed to removing anyone who preys on people who are struggling with addiction," South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said. "I have the utmost compassion for those battling addiction. Anytime a house like this pops up in a community, the crime rate and victimization will follow.

"We are not done by any stretch of the imagination. I will continue to go after these houses and drug dealers that plague our town. For small departments to conduct such lengthy and time-consuming investigations it is taxing on our personnel. We do not have the manpower to assign someone to narcotics or a detective division. This takes a combined effort of our patrol officers to successfully go after these individuals.

"This is why, you will see me out on the weekend, evening, or late at night conducting investigations alongside my patrolman. I am proud of the officers of my department for their commitment to the residents of the town."

Chief Coles said thank you to Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido and K-9 Officer Garland for their assistance in the search warrant.

