Talon Booten SOUTH ROXANA - The South Roxana Police Department obtained charges today on Talon Booten for unlawful possession of methamphetamine with no bond.

On March 25, 2017, the South Roxana Police Department went to the 400 block of Southard Avenue in South Roxana and conducted a search on Booten’s residence, South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said. The police department had received complaints about the high volume of traffic coming in and out of the rental property.

A digital scale, narcotics and paraphernalia were all recovered from inside the residence, Coles said.

"Booten was taken into custody then released pending lab results. Once lab results were obtained, the charges were filed through the Madison County States Attorney’s Office," Coles said.

"This is another successful case of the citizens and police department working together to take back our town."

