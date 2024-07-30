SOUTH ROXANA – South Roxana prepares for a much-anticipated back-to-school event. From 1 to 5 p.m. on August 10, 2024, the Village of South Roxana and the American Legion will join forces at 417 Sinclair Ave to provide book bags and school supplies to children from South Roxana and Hartford.

The event aims to alleviate families' financial burdens during the back-to-school season, ensuring that every child starts the school year with the necessary tools for success.

Mayor TJ Callahan shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming event. "This back-to-school event is a wonderful opportunity for our community to unite and support our children. It's about more than just providing supplies; it's about showing our kids that we care about their education and future."

Article continues after sponsor message

American Legion Commander Mike Barton expressed his gratitude for the collaborative effort, stating, "It's truly rewarding to work with the Village of South Roxana to help out our community. When we approached the village about this event, they did not hesitate to get involved. This teamwork makes me appreciate our elected officials."

In addition to distributing book bags and supplies, the event will feature food and refreshments to create a festive atmosphere for families. Volunteers from the community and local organizations will be on hand to assist and ensure that the event runs smoothly.

The partnership between the Village of South Roxana and the American Legion highlights the community's dedication to supporting education and fostering a sense of unity. Mayor Callahan emphasized the importance of such events, saying, "Our community is strongest when we come together to support one another. This event perfectly exemplifies how we can make a positive impact."

Residents are encouraged to attend the event to connect, celebrate, and prepare for the school year. Please take advantage of the resources available and join us in supporting our community's children.

For more information about the event or how to get involved, contact the Village of South Roxana (618) 254-2086 or the American Legion (618) 254-2408.

More like this: