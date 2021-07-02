SOUTH ROXANA - The South Roxana Fire Department announced Friday morning that 48-year-old Fire Chief Todd Werner died.

Article continues after sponsor message

This is a statement from South Roxana Fire Department: "It’s with great sadness and grief that the South Roxana Fire Department announces the untimely death of our beloved Fire Chief Todd Werner. Chief Werner joined our department in 1996 and worked his way through the ranks to Fire Chief where he served from 2013 until July 1, 2021.

"The firefighters and members of the department would like to express our deepest thanks to all who have posted, called, or contacted us regarding this unforeseen situation. We will post updates as they become available. Even in death, he will provide life to his fellow man."

More like this:

Related Video: