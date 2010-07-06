South Roxana Dad's Club Seeks Concessions for 64th Annual Homecoming
The South Roxana Dad's Club is looking for Concessions for its 64th annual homecoming. The Homecoming will be August 20-22 and we plan on having "The Harmon Family", Hillbillly Authority" and "The Golden Oldies Band for entertainment that weekend.
Anyone interested may call the Dads Club @ 254-3312 or Tony Venezia @ 531-6986.
Concession cost are $50 for three days and concession electricity is furnished for lighting.