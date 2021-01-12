SOUTH ROXANA - The South Roxana boil order has been lifted in accordance with EPA guidelines.

"We thank everyone for their patience in this matter," said City Administrator/Police Chief Bob Coles.

The boil order started on January 8, 2021, after a service line break in the 400 block of Southard Avenue in South Roxana.

