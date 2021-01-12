South Roxana Boil Order Has Been Lifted
January 12, 2021 3:22 PM
SOUTH ROXANA - The South Roxana boil order has been lifted in accordance with EPA guidelines.
"We thank everyone for their patience in this matter," said City Administrator/Police Chief Bob Coles.
The boil order started on January 8, 2021, after a service line break in the 400 block of Southard Avenue in South Roxana.
