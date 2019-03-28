SOUTH ROXANA - South Roxana Project Manager/Chief of Police Bob Coles announced today the village will be hosting large item pick up April 1st-5th.

"Residents at no charge during this time period will be able to set their items for pick up along the curb and the village will pick those items up," Chief Coles said.

Mattresses, recliners and other household items will be picked up, but any hazardous materials, electrical items, paints or tires will not picked up.

For more information, contact South Roxana Village Hall at (618) 254-2086.

