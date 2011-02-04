Godfrey, Ill. – Hanseo University Dental Hygiene Professor Sook-Hyang Kim, of Seoul, South Korea, was all smiles during her Friday morning visit to Lewis and Clark Community College’s Paul B. Hanks Dental Clinic. Professor Kim and dental hygienist Kimberly Benkert, of Glen Ellyn, Ill., toured the

clinic and discussed curriculum and teaching methods with L&C Dental Hygiene Coordinator Michelle Singley, clinic dentists, faculty and students. Professor Kim plans to incorporate teaching and curriculum ideas from Lewis and Clark’s program into her program in Korea.

Pictured from left to right are: Dental Hygiene Student Anna Bumbacher, Beckert, Kim and Clinic Dentist Dr. Lisa Bush.

