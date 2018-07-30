EDWARDSVILLE - Michelle Motley, one of the owners of Source Juicery, confirmed late last week that the business is moving just down the street to the front half of the old Laurie’s Place at 228 N. Main St. in Edwardsville.

Chrissy Stevens is the other owner.

Laurie’s Place closed on Dec. 14, 2017, and attorney Randi Gori ultimately purchased the building. Source Juicery is presently located at 220 N. Main St. in Edwardsville.

“We are moving to 228 Main St. and we are so excited,” Motley said. “We will have increased parking, including spots reserved for staff to walk customers their order - making this as convenient as a drive-thru for customers! We plan to move this fall.

“We will keep the Source atmosphere we have now, including an exposed brick wall and lounge seating area. We cannot wait!”

Source Juicery Manager Zac Pegues started as one of the first employees of the business. He said the parking will be probably the biggest positive of the move and additional space.

“It is a great location,” he said. “We love Edwardsville in general and with this move, we are able to stay in the area with the other small businesses. It is a great location and we can still be part of the Edwardsville community. We have heard the back half will be a bar, but we don’t know that for sure yet. We are working with an architect for our part and blueprints. It is up in the air when exactly we will move. We have been very successful since we opened and we truly appreciate our customers.”

