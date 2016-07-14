EDWARDSVILLE - Source Juicery and their neighbors on Main Street in Edwardsville are currently without power after the wave of thunderstorms that ravaged the area Wednesday afternoon.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

A post made on the business’ Facebook early Thursday morning stated that the block is still without power.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The juice is safe,” the post said, “but Source will be closed until our power comes back on.”

Businesses currently without power include 222 Artisan, Sgt. Peppers, Laurie’s Place, Recess Brewing and more.

MORE UPDATES TO COME... 

More like this:

Jun 3, 2024 - Fallen Tree Limb Causes Power Outage for 1,660 Customers

Jun 6, 2024 - Brighton Substation Fuse Malfunction Leaves 1,500 Without Power For Two Hours

Aug 14, 2024 - This Day in History on August 14: U.S. Reopens Embassy in Cuba

Aug 17, 2024 - Got Faith? Ministries Provides Essential Services to Jersey County Residents

Aug 31, 2024 - GRID Solar Breaks Down Net Metering Change and How It Will Affect Your Power Bill

 