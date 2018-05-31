GLEN CARBON – Edwardsville's Source Juicery donated over $500 to the Make Schon Park Shine Campaign today. The amount was based on their earnings from the Schon Park Kick-off Event that occurred on Saturday, May 12. Source Juicery had a booth at the event, offering refreshments and healthy snacks.

Michelle Motley, an owner of Source Juicery, was happy to donate the proceeds from the kick-off event to the campaign.

“We love giving back to the community and Schon Park is a great place for the kids to play, today and for future generations,” said Motley. Hundreds of residents and guests attended the May 12 event at the park. Bounce houses, pet adoptions, face painting and crafts kept the attendees busy all afternoon and helped spread awareness about the campaign to raise money for the park.

Schon Park is located on more than 35 acres of land across from Glen Carbon Village Hall on Main Street in Glen Carbon, Ill. Phase II of the development is slated to begin early June, adding additional parking and restrooms. The proposed plans also include ball fields, racket play and basketball courts, playground facilities, and concessions. The park is conveniently interconnected to the miles and miles of fitness trails in the area, accessible by bike, foot or vehicle.

For more information or to make a donation to the “Help Make Schon Park Shine” campaign visit their website at http://www.makeschonparkshine.com/ or follow the campaign on Facebook. Donations may also be made through the Edwardsville Community Foundation and are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.

