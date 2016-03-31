EDWARDSVILLE - Source Juicery in Edwardsville features a healthy menu of cold-pressed juices, all-natural smoothies and healthy food to go, which makes it different than many others in the area.

The business opened recently and is already exceptionally popular with Downtown Edwardsville clients, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville students and the region as a whole.

Founded by Michelle Motley, Lisa Hudson and Chrissy Stevens, Source Juicery is bringing healthy, homemade recipes to life using wholesome fruits and vegetables and unprocessed ingredients. Source Juicery’s drinks and convenient meals are homemade and deliciously packed with the vitamins, minerals and nutrients needed to fuel the body. Source Juicery is located at 220 North Main in Downtown Edwardsville. Find them online at www.sourcejuicery.com.

“We’re committed to giving our neighbors, friends and families a convenient, great-tasting way to stay healthy on the go,” the three owners say in a statement on their site.

Michelle Motley said she and the other two owners have been very excited about the business so far.

“We had a nice March weather-wise and that worked out in our favor,” she said. “We are truly grateful for the positive response from the community.”

The three local women came together as a result of their mutual passion for healthy food and drinks.

“Lisa and I were both making juices and smoothies at home and thought something was missing from the Edwardsville area,” she said. Stevens, formerly of Cleveland-Heath restaurant, was equally passionate about providing healthy food that also tastes great.

The new shop is already drawing a strong, steady business from the Madison County Courthouse crowd and others throughout the community.

“All of our smoothies have definitely been popular with young people,” Motley said.

Motley said the prepackaged healthy breakfast and lunch options are available for people each day.

Some of the more popular items are the cold-pressed juice with green, spinach, pineapple, pear and many more varieties.

“We've had so much fun creating the healthy juices and food options,” Motley said. “The juices and smoothies are really a passion of mine.”

Motley said she also loves spending time with her business partners and friends. She said they each come up with ideas to make the business grow and service the customers.

“We are a healthy option for people to go,” Motley said. “Busy professionals and families need the convenience of grabbing some food out and they aren’t always left with healthy options. We are trying to set ourselves apart from the others.”

For more, see: www.sourcejuicery.com or Facebook: facebook.com/mySourceJuicery

