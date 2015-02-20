Upper Alton Association Will Hold Event Despite Frigid Temperatures

The Upper Alton Association will be holding its annual “Souper Saturday” fundraising event, which will be held at Senior Services Plus on Saturday, February 21st, 2015 from 11:30am-1:30pm.

Despite cold weather, Upper Alton Association President Scott Neudecker and Vice President Kim Campbell have decided that the soup cook off will take place at Senior Services Plus.

“We thought about it, and we are optimistic that the weather will come early enough on Friday night and that the main roads will be cleared off enough to travel tomorrow by 11:30am”.

Article continues after sponsor message

The event will provide a showcase of local restaurants’ best-tasting soup. Attendees will get the opportunity to vote for the winner, who will bring home bragging rights and a trophy prize. Participants for the cookoff will be: Senior Services Plus (Budweiser Beer Cheese with Bacon), Regal Beagle (Gumbo), Reeta Marie’s Country Store (Creamy Potato), Peace of Quiche (Fire-Roasted Tomato Bisque), Weeping Willow Tea Room (Lobster Bisque), Jimmy the Greeks (Chicken Corn Chowder), and River City Cider House (Romanian Chicken & Spinach).

Proceeds from this fundraiser go towards the improvement of the Upper Alton Area. The Upper Alton Association sponsors the hanging of U.S. flags on all federal holidays, the hanging baskets of flowers during the summer

months, the “Rockin’ with Robert” summer concert series, and the holiday decorations during the winter.

Tickets to attend are $8 each, and include all the soup you can eat. Tickets will be available for purchase at the door. Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton.

For more information, call 618-465-3298 ext. 100 or email scott@scottneudecker.com

kcampbell@seniorservicesplus.org or visit www.upperalton.com.

More like this: