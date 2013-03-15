April 6th  from 12-3 at the Alton Sports Tap Banquet Hall the Upper Alton Association is sponsoring  "Souper” Saturday a soup tasting and cook off. Proceeds will benefit beautification and/or projects for the Upper Alton area.  Vendors, individuals or groups  from around the area can enter the cook off by talking with Irene McLaughlin at 618-530-8589. Cash prizes will be awarded. If you would like to attend you can purchase tickets for $6.00 at Lammers Florist, or the Visitors Bureau. Tickets at the door are $8.00.  See you at  "Souper" Saturday!   

