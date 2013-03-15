Souper Saturday Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. April 6th from 12-3 at the Alton Sports Tap Banquet Hall the Upper Alton Association is sponsoring "Souper” Saturday a soup tasting and cook off. Proceeds will benefit beautification and/or projects for the Upper Alton area. Vendors, individuals or groups from around the area can enter the cook off by talking with Irene McLaughlin at 618-530-8589. Cash prizes will be awarded. If you would like to attend you can purchase tickets for $6.00 at Lammers Florist, or the Visitors Bureau. Tickets at the door are $8.00. See you at "Souper" Saturday! Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip