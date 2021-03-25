I'm inspired to become a premiere advocate for Sound Vibration healing and help provide RESTORATION and CALM for those struggling with any form of disease in their lives. Our minds and bodies are meant to be in a state of total wellness. But in today's world, there is so much going against the balancing of our energy systems and people are suffering tremendously.

From an early age, I suffered from severe levels of anxiety and depression. As life progressed PTSD popped up, and a host of other emotional and physical issues, that were managed through medication and 'hiding'.

While visiting Sedona, AZ in 2016, I got an 'accidental' sound massage (as I thought I was getting a standard body massage). That session changed my life forever. Today I am free from the physical and mental pain I lived with my entire life by incorporating sound vibration healing regularly. A whole new world of understanding ME has opened up and I can say that I have reclaimed the most important aspects of myself I never knew and with gained healing.

Today, I am a full-time Certified Sound Vibrational Practitioner providing private session 1:1 work for clients and offering community soundbaths. It has been a blessing of a journey to witness so many healings, awakenings, and other unique experiences so many have experienced and have shared with me. My practice continues to educate me through experience and continual studies on the mind + body + spirit and its ability to heal through sound vibration.

My dream is to partner with leading medical practitioners/communities to merge and adopt this modality into 'mainstream medicine' as a leading prescription for healing chronic disease/conditions as emerging scientific data reveals that "The Future of Medicine is Sound Vibration."

EVENT THIS SATURDAY

Walk into the Jacoby Arts Center space transformed into a candlelit sanctuary to experience sound vibrations of Tibetan Bowls, Crystal and Alchemy Singing Bowls, a 32" Planetary gong, hand drum, bells and chimes.

This session, each participant will receive a take-home quartz crystal to use during the sound session.

This unique evening is designed to offer you EFFORTLESS RELAXATION as you take a journey inward and ease the mind, body & spirit with a special live sound “bath” of vibrations and soundings of healing frequencies.

Sound vibrations have an incredibly calming effect on the central nervous system and can offer you a wonderful feeling of deep calm, clarity and a state of *bliss*.

Curious? Join us!

A 20-minute relaxed state (in theta brain wave state) can be the equivalent to the most restful 8 hours of deep, restful sleep.

*No experience required. Simply lie back and feel effortless relaxation.

This event is suitable for kids ages 10+

Tickets include take home crystal: $40

Required: Per C-19 guidelines, everyone is required to bring their own props. Please bring:

- a yoga mat + blanket in which to lie on

- a blanket to cover up

- and an eye cover (for a deeper experience)

The floors are concrete, so additional support is recommened if you are sensitive to hard surfaces (extra yoga mat or blanket to lie on for more comfort!)

We will provide a few extra pads for anyone who needs them.

TICKETS:https://www.jacobyartscenter.org/event-details/sanctuary-soundbath-by-svound

What is a SOUNDBATH?

A ‘soundbath’ is an immersive concert of meditative tones and vibrations created by crystal singing bowls, Himalayan singing bowls, and an array of other sounding instruments like the gentle hum of the gong, bells, chimes....all designed to help you take a journey inward for a unique experience.

Experiencing sound vibrations in a 'live' setting, the mind and body are very receptive and can help you reach deeper states of relaxation or even meditative states, and one can come out of the experience feeling “re-tuned,” restored and rebalanced. This happens because the vibrations are changing your biology at the cellular level.

The vibrations actually SHAKE OUT the dense energy held in our body from our day-to-day stresses. Not only will you have the BEST NIGHT SLEEP, but may feel this gentle calm in your mind + body + spirit for days. We call this sound vibration healing.

Sound healing can be traced back to about 40,000 thousand years and can be found in historical documents (Sanskrit) with the ancient Egyptians as well as writings about the Australian Aborigines. The Greek philosopher Pythagoras (c. 570 - c. 495 BC) , the "Father of Mathematics", utilized sound vibration to treat mind and body ailments.

Today, there is a resurgence all over the country and sounbaths are popping up everywhere...from high-end spas to your local yoga wellness studios.

How Soundbaths can help!

Physically & Spiritually: Sound frequencies resonate with the body’s energy systems. It stimulates these centers, awakening them and releasing the storehouse of creative vital force that is waiting there to be discovered, giving listeners glimpses into the deepest aspects of themselves.

Mentally: This sound is so abstract, so unique that the human mind is unable to associate it with anything familiar, it has to surrender. In this state of ‘surrender’ the healing takes place, the stress is melted away, worries vanish, dreams of the heart rise up and you find yourself exploring deeper into parts of yourself.

***Medical studies report sound vibration has significant positive impacts with those struggling with anxiety, PTSS (ptsd), ADHD, depression, chronic pain, sleep issues and more. Even those in casts or with migraine headaches have achieved greater levels of pain relief and comfort.

To learn more visit https://svound.com/

