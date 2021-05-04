ROXANA - Roxana's Ashton Noble has been one of the area's top shot put and discus throwers so far in the 2021 summer season.



Noble was also outstanding on the Shells' football field at offensive and defensive tackle. For his hard work on and off the track and gridiron, Ashton Noble is the Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for Roxana High School.

Noble, a sophomore, has been doing track and field for five years, including grade school, and he loves the sport because he doesn’t have to rely on anybody else except himself in his events.

“I want to thank my family for always being my biggest supporters in whatever I do," he said. "They’ve taught me were working hard can get me, and I know I'm blessed to have them at my side all the time.”

Noble is coached by Julie Akal and one of his biggest accomplishments becoming a state champion in eighth-grade for discus. Some of his hobbies are working out and spending time with the people close to him.

“Sports have shown me tons of things like sportsmanship, leadership, and friendship, These things have hugely influenced the person I am becoming.”

He is working every day in hopes of going to Ohio State University. Football has always been his favorite sport, and track is a close second, so my dream has always been to go to the NFL or compete in The Olympics.

Noble was recently inducted into the National Honor Society. A three-sport athlete, he also plays basketball for the Shells.

