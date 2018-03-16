SEE SYDNI STEVENS VIDEO INTERVIEW BELOW:

EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville's girls' soccer team is off to a great start to the 2018 season.

Monday night, the tea kicked off the year with a 5-0 triumph at home over Belleville East in the opening group-play match of the Nike Bracket of the season-opening Metro Girls Cup tournament. EHS sophomore Sydni Stevens had an outstanding match for the Tigers, scoring twice and getting two assists on the night, scoring the Tigers' first goal of the season in the fourth minute when she lifted a shot past Lancer goalkeeper Grace Tantillo in the fourth minute; Stevens also scored in the 47th minute and assisted on goals by Libby Doak and Rileigh Kuhns en route to the win. In Wednesday night’s 1-1 draw with Waterloo, Stevens assisted on a Kuhns goal n the 24th minute, Edwardsville’s only goal of the match.

“I was really excited” about scoring the two goals, Stevens said. “I was glad to be back – it's very different from club (soccer), but I'm glad that we're back and I'm excited to be here.”

Stevens saw that Tantillo was off her line on the first goal and wasted no time popping a shot over her into the back of the net.

“I was very excited about that one,” Stevens said. “I saw the goalkeeper out of her position and I decided to hit it over the top; I'm glad it went in.”

As far as goals for the season go, Stevens would like to be the Tigers' leading scorer, among other things. “I'm trying to be the top scorer, I guess,” Stevens said. “I am hoping to contribute a lot to this team.”

Stevens has been playing soccer since age 4-5, but is excited to be a part of this year's EHS side.

“I'm very excited” to be a part of the Tigers this season, she said.

