EDWARDSVILLE - Metro East Lutheran’s Alyssa Bivens and her fellow captain and teammate Alison Waller have been quite a combination for the team this season.

Alyssa’s head coach Jason Waller said, “Alyssa has been a big leader holding the defense together in the back row.” He praised both Alyssa and Alison for their leadership efforts for the Knights squad all season long.

Alyssa is a BJ’s Printables Female Athlete of the Month for Metro East Lutheran.

“We are a very young team this year and she has been a blessing as far as taking that role with the other players. She is another one who just takes care of things that are needed.”

Coach Waller said his daughter, Alison, and Alyssa work together beautifully in games and practices for his top-notch squad.

He sees a bright future ahead for Alyssa, only a sophomore, on the soccer field for the Knights.

