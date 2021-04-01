BETHALTO - Bryce Davis, a sophomore forward on the boys' soccer team, has been a top goal scorer for the Eagles through much of the 2021 spring season. In one Eagles' game, he scored four times.



Davis has been named the Tom Lane State Farm Male Athlete of the Month for Civic Memorial High School.

Davis, who plays for head coach Derek Jarman, has been on the soccer fields since he was 3 years old. He said he loves the feeling he experiences when he scores a goal and helps his team.



“I would like to thank Coach Jarman and Coach Zung for helping me and most importantly believing in me," he said. "I would also like to thank my parents for raising me to be the fine young man I am today.”

His drive and determination have paid off, being off for a year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic have definitely given him the drive to go 100 percent in every game this season. In his free time, Bryce loves time with friends and he likes to play video games.

He said soccer has made him very competitive and humble. He also said he has learned a lot from playing select soccer. He doesn't know where he wants to attend but he would like to attend a D-1 or D-2 college and play soccer.



"I could not have not done any of this without my team and my amazing coaches, and with my teammates, nobody in more effort than we do," he said.



