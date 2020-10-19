BETHALTO - Sophomore Jackson Collman has emerged as a top runner for Civic Memorial's boys cross country team in the 2020 season. As the Illinois High School Association's Class 2A regional comes up on Saturday, Oct. 24, Collman's times have been very good, with a 16:44.20 at the Mississippi Valley Conference meet on Oct. 13, and a 16:33.70 in the small school division of the Madison County meet held at Belk Park in Wood River on Oct. 6.

For his accomplishments on the courses this season, Collman has been named the Riverbender.com male Athlete of the Month at CM for October 2020.

Collman, who runs for head coach Jake Peel, has been running for three years and has been able to break into the 16-minute barrier for the three-mile courses that are common in cross country running.

"I have been running cross country for three years," Collman said, "and what I like most about it that it's fun and competitive at the same time."

Collman thanked his family for their support and encouragement throughout his time running for the Eagles.

"I would like to thank my parents and grandpa, who have come to every meet I have been to," Collman said.

Collman also competes on both the bowling and track teams at CM, and feels that cross country has helped him in a very important way.

"Cross country has helped me mature," Collman said.

Collman hopes to continue running in college, and hopes to pursue an engineering major and career, but has yet to decide on which college that he'll attend as of yet.

