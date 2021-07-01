BETHALTO - Civic Memorial High School Sophomore Jackson Collman had a great track and cross country season for the Eagles. Collman is Tom Lane State Farm Athlete of the Month.

Collman ended his track season this year qualifying for the Boys Class 2A State Track Meet in Charleston. While in Charleston, he ran the 3200 meters and placed 13th with a time of 10:31.12.

Collman thanked his parents, family, coaches, and teammates for helping him reach his achievements this season.

"I would like to thank my family, my team, and my coach for pushing me to get better all season," Collman said.

Collman, who also is on the Eagles' bowling and track teams, has learned much from being involved in sports in general.

"It has taught me that if you want something, you have to work hard for it," Collman said, "because nothing just magically comes to you."

