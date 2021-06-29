BETHALTO - Civic Memorial’s Isabella Dugger qualified for the state track meet in Charleston as a sophomore with a sectional time of 15.88 seconds at the Wood River Sectional in the 100-meter hurdles. Dugger dominated the sectional hurdles race and was multiple yards ahead of the others at the finish line.



With being an outstanding hurdler and a hard worker in the classroom, Dugger is the Tom Lane State Farm Female Athlete of the Month for Civic Memorial High School.



Dugger has been running track for four years now and is coached by Clinton Walters and Shawn Callies. She made the CM Top 10 list in the 300 hurdles, 100 hurdles and won for races individually in her first two meets. At the state track meet she fell over a hurdle and did not finish but she is only a sophomore so she will be back in Charleston.

“I would like to thank my parents, Caleb Tyus, and Mallory Lish for all they’ve done to help push me and make me the person I am today. I would also like to thank all my coaches for helping me be the best I can be,” Dugger said.

She said her high school career and sports have helped her develop into the person she is today by teaching her to never give up and that things don't just come easy, she has to work hard to achieve what she wants.

Dugger wants to run track in college and she would like to attend SIUE. She hopes to study Pre-Med and become a Pediatric Physician's Assistant.

Dugger also plays indoor soccer. Dugger has straight A’s and high honor roll in high school.

