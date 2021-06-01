ROXANA - Sophomore striker Kendall Kamp has enjoyed a tremendously successful soccer season for Roxana High School, having 24 goals and 11 assists for the Shells in helping the team to a 13-2-2 regular season as Roxana heads into the IHSA Class 1A playoffs on June 4 at home against the winner of the match between East Alton-Wood River and Greenville.

In addition, Kamp is one of the best players for her club team, St. Louis Scott Gallagher, where she's emerged as one of the top players and scorers in the St. Louis area.

For her hard work and dedication on the pitch for both the Shells and Scott Gallagher, Kamp has been named the Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month.

Kamp, who plays for head coach Lori Yates for the Shells and Laura Heffington and Kelsey Dinges for Scott Gallagher, has had many major accomplishments this season, including being named the Illinois state Player of the Week by both the high school sports website MaxPreps and the United Soccer Coaches, has recorded three hat tricks and also has 11 assists, and her 24 goals lead the Shells going into the postseason.

Kamp thanked her parents for all of her success she's enjoyed in soccer thus far.

"I would like to thank my mom and dad, Nate and Ashley Kamp, for their constant love and support," Kamp said. "They would do anything to make sure I have any and every opportunity available. I would not be the athlete or the person I am today without the sacrifices they have made for me, especially regarding my athletic career. Special thanks to my momma for pushing me to be better, even when I think I'm at my very best."

Kamp has been playing soccer since a very young age and is grateful for the opportunities to play against some of the best competition in the United States.

"I've been playing soccer since the first grade," Kamp said. "I've always just loved to compete. I'm insanely grateful to have the opportunity to travel the country with my select team, playing against the top competition in the nation."

Kamp particularly loves the family atmosphere that each team she's played on has had, citing the friendship and closeness each team has developed.

"I love the sense of family that comes along from being on a team," Kamp said. "Every team I've been on at Roxana, varsity cross country, varsity basketball and varsity soccer, has been a super tight-knit group, practically family. Being that close with a group of people and being able to compete with them is one of the best feelings in the world."

Kamp is also a very successful student as well, currently ranking in her class's top 10 percent, and is also a member of the school's National Honor Society chapter. She does plan on playing soccer in college but hasn't yet decided where she'll attend school at.

"I'm only a sophomore," Kamp said, "so the dead period for recruiting doesn't end until early June this year."

Wherever she goes to college, Kamp plans on double majoring in biology and Spanish during her first four years while playing soccer, then plans on going on to medical school soon after.

