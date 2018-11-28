ROXANA 51, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 33: Sophomore Gavin Huffman had the hot hand as he scored 27 points, including six threes, as the Shells defeated the Oilers for the eighth time in the rivals’ last ten games Tuesday night at the Roxana Junior High gym.

Andrew Beckman and Parris White added on seven points each, while White pulled down 14 rebounds.

Zion Adams led the Oilers with eight points, all in the first half.

Roxana head boys coach Mark Briggs said a win over East Alton-Wood River is always “big” and to beat them late in the fourth quarter made it even more special.

“Our kids have good friendships with them and there is a rivalry,” he said. “A win against them this early is nice for bragging rights. It is early and a lot of our kids hope our kids continue to gain valuable experience as a group. We have a bunch of young kids and they are playing ahead of their time.”

The Shells are now 3-2 on the season, while EAWR dropped to 1-4.

Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

