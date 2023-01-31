EDWARDSVILLE - Sophomore guard Ellie Neath returned to the lineup on Jan. 24 for the Edwardsville High girls' basketball team after being out with an injury. She helped run the offense after an absence and provided a big boost for the Tigers' squad.

Neath felt good to be back in the lineup and playing, getting back into the swing of things on the court.

"I'm feeling good," Neath said. "It just feels nice to get back out there after the time off."

Spirits are high among the team and Neath knows that the Tigers continue to work hard in practice and give their best.

"We're good," Neath said. "We're just excited to be back together and we just need to go back and practice and keep working together and run the little things."

Neath and the Lady Tigers will be back in action on Tuesday night at home against Collinsville.

Neath's own mindset going into the game against O'Fallon was one of excitement to be back, being that it was her first game returning to the lineup after being out.

"Yeah, this is my first game back," Neath said. "I was just excited to be back with the team and finally being able to be on the court after my time off."

Neath is optimistic about many things around the team and looks forward to the upcoming IHSA Class 4A postseason, which starts next month.

"I hope we have the regionals and sectionals," Neath said. "I hope we make a deep run, because I know we can."

Edwardsville has stuck together and has kept persevering very well. Neath feels good about how the team has gelled together.

"We just need to keep pushing, not let any upsets get in our head, not let anyone talk us into making us feel worse," Neath said. "We know what we can do and we'll prove it."

Neath is looking ahead to the said postseason, where she feels Edwardsville can make a big statement in a long run.

"it just matters how we do in the postseason," she closed.

