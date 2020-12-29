PIASA - Sophomore cross country runner Collin Robinson went out for the boys cross country team at Southwestern High School for the first time in the 2020 season, and enjoyed a solid season in helping the Piasa Birds enjoy success during the abbreviated season.

For his accomplishments, dedication to the team, and hard work, Robinson has been named the school's Riverbender.com male Athlete of the Month at Southwestern for December, 2020.

Robinson, who runs for head coach Gary Bowker, believes that his hard work and giving it everything he's got led to this month's honor.

"Working hard and giving it my best," Robinson said.

Robinson thanked his family for encouraging him in his athletic career and learning how to compete.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

"My parents have always encouraged me to be in sports," Robinson said, "and my two older brothers got me to be competitive."

Robinson did enjoy his initial season with the Birds' cross country team, and his teammates helped make him feel welcome and encouraged him along the way.

"This is my first year," Robinson said. "I like practicing with my team."

Being involved in sports overall has helped develop Robinson into becoming the kind of person he is today.

Robinson said: "It has taught me discipline and how to work with others."

Robinson also plays wide receiver and cornerback for the Southwestern football team, is a guard on the basketball team, and also runs for the Birds' track team. He hasn't yet decided if he'll run in college as of yet but is hoping to become either a professional athlete or a mechanic after graduation from Southwestern.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this: