ALTON - Sophomore Kennedy Stephens is being recognized for her hard work and contributions through the 2021 girls soccer season. Stephens has been named the Auto Butler Female Athlete of the Month for Alton High School.

Stephens is coached by Gwen Sabo. Coach Sabo applauded Kennedy for her strong efforts this season and said she sees only a bright future ahead for the "extremely talented" sophomore.

"Kennedy's pace and physicality are both huge assets to the team," Sabo said. "This is her first season playing varsity, since COVID cancelled our season altogether last year, and she has really stepped up into a leadership role."

Kennedy wanted to thank her parents, Antonio and Kristie Stephens for their constant support.

"They have always supported her in any path she wanted to take in life, and they also make sure they do whatever they can to help her achieve her goals," she said. “I have scored two goals this season as a center-back. I am also a great team player.”

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Stephens said she always tries to give 100 percent and put her best foot forward on the soccer field and in the classroom.

“I have been playing soccer since I was three," she said. "I love the sense of family the most about soccer. I love being able to make connections with people in a competitive setting; it challenges me as a player, and also as a person.”

Stephens added that she believes sports have helped her build relationship skills, and also a sense of emotional intelligence.

"Soccer has taught me to not take everything personally, but to take it as a learning experience," she said.

She hopes to play college someday and she is interested in majoring in civil engineering.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this: