EDWARDSVILLE 40, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 37

EDWARDSVILLE - Sophomore Brennan Weller led the Tigers with 12 points, but Edwardsville's defense also helped win the final game of the shootout.

The Crusaders had a chance to tie the game and force overtime, but a turnover with 3.2 seconds left sealed the game for Edwardsville.

Daulton Burgner led the Crusaders with 11 points.

The game marked the home debut for new Tigers’ coach Dustin Battas.

Edwardsville improves to 2-1 on the season, and hosts Belleville East in their Southwestern Conference opener on Tuesday night. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.