ALTON - Sophomore Eric Spond became one of the key members of the Alton High boys bowling team last season with consistent scoring during meets and tournaments, along with working hard to improve his skills in practice and bonding with his teammates to help establish a closeness among the other members of the team.

For his accomplishments on the lanes in 2019-20, along with his potential to be a key contributor to the Redbirds' 2020-21 season, Spond has been named the school's Riverbender.com male Athlete of the Month for January, 2021.

Spond, who bowls for head coach Dave Meyer and assistant coach Brian Stawar, has proven himself to be a hard worker on the lanes, and it's the biggest reason he was named to this month's honor.

"I work hard to improve my bowling skills," Spond said, "and strive to do my best with my schoolwork."

Spond thanked his parents, family, coaches and friends for all of their help and encouragement in reaching this point as a bowler.

"I would like to thank my parents and my sister, Sarah, for all their support," Spond said. "I also want to thank my friends for their support. I want to thank coach Meyer and coach Stawar for their advice and instruction, as well as their support. It means a lot to me."

Spond hasn't been bowling for very long, but enjoys many of the aspects of the sport, along with its social benefits as well.

"I have been bowling for three years," Spond said. "I enjoy bowling, and the mechanics of the sport. I enjoy being on a team and supporting my teammates. I also enjoy bowling recreationally with my friends."

Being involved with the Redbirds has also helped Spond in other ways as well.

"High school has helped me expand my mind, and work on my concentration," Spond said. "Sports has helped me better myself physically, and build muscle memory."

Spond also enjoys playing video games with his friends, and hopes to continue to bowl in college. He's looking at attending either SIU-Edwardsville or Lewis and Clark Community College, and hopes to major in law enforcement, with ambitions of becoming a sheriff. He's also looking forward to a rite of passage that every teen goes through in their young lives.

"I will be getting my driver's license in March," Spond said. "I'm really excited about that."

