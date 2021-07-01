ROXANA - Sophomore discus thrower Ashton Noble made history for Roxana High School in the IHSA Class 2A state track meet June 18 at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, when, on his fourth attempt, he threw a personal record 48.89 meters to finish third in the event for the Shells.

In recognition of his accomplishment at state, as well as all throughout the season, Noble has been named the schools' Riverbender.com male Athlete of the Month for June 2021.

Noble, whose head coach is Juli Akal, finished behind Mascoutah's star thrower Barry Evans, who won the event with a toss of 53.88 meters and was considered the area's premier thrower this season.

"He was the number one thrower this season, so I was trying to chase his mark," Noble said in a recent interview. And to say that Noble was happy with his effort would be an understatement.

"I was thrilled," Noble said. "It was an amazing feeling. I threw my personal best to get that third-place spot, and I was very happy."

Noble described the feeling on his medal-winning throw as amazing, although at first, it looked like a regular throw.

"It was kind of like an ordinary throw almost," Noble said. "But when it left my hand, I knew it was going to be out there. Whenever I heard the distance, it was like my fourth throw, I knew everyone else's numbers, and it was a shock to know I would be placing."

Noble is familiar with doing well at a state meet, as in eighth grade at Roxana Junior High, he won the discus championship at that year's Illinois Elementary School Association state meet.

"I also threw a personal best at that state meet as well," Noble said with a laugh.

Needless to say, Noble, along with every other track athlete in the state, was grateful to even have the season, as the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and there was much doubt about the 2021 season as well.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

"I was very happy to even have a season," Noble said. "I wasn't sure we would even have a season because of the circumstances."

But the season was given the green light, and when the IHSA announced that the organization would have the 2021 state series, it gave Noble and every athlete around the state a big boost.

"Yeah, of course," Noble said. "It was something to even have a season, and I did my best in every meet."

Noble also plays tight end and defensive end for the Shells' football team and is a center on the basketball team. His main goal is to earn a scholarship in any sport, and his dream school is Ohio State in Columbus. He's planning on majoring in sports medicine when he does get to college and has a specific goal in mind for track in his final two years at Roxana.

"Becoming a state champion in track the next two years," Noble said. "That's what I'm going for."

After college, Noble has some very ambitious plans for himself.

"Hopefully make it to the NFL," Noble said. "or possibly throw in the Olympics. Anything can happen."

Noble also thanked his family and coaches for their support and encouragement.

"I just want to thank my family and coaches for their support," Noble said. "and sticking with me through this year."

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this: