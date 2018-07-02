Sophia Mae Hardin
July 2, 2018 3:51 PM
Listen to the story
Name: Sophia Mae Hardin
Parents: Zach Hardin and Malorie Crawford of Alton
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Birth Weight: 5 lbs 7 oz
Birth Length: 20 inches
Article continues after sponsor message
Date: June 24, 2018
Time: 6:10 a.m.
Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's
Grandparents: Sue Hardin of Godfrey, Jim & Debi Hardin of Alton, Joseph & Margarita Crawford of Roxana
Great Grandparents: Donna Massey of Godfrey, Robert & Ramona Cook of Jerseyville
More like this:
Dec 6, 2023 - Hardin Man Now Faces Stalking, Other Charges, Ordered Back To Department Of Corrections Custody
Dec 1, 2023 - Hardin Man Faces Stalking, Violation Of Order Of Protection, Criminal Damage To Property