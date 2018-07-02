Name: Sophia Mae Hardin

Parents: Zach Hardin and Malorie Crawford of Alton

Birth Weight: 5 lbs 7 oz

Birth Length: 20 inches

Date: June 24, 2018

Time: 6:10 a.m.

Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's

Grandparents: Sue Hardin of Godfrey, Jim & Debi Hardin of Alton, Joseph & Margarita Crawford of Roxana

Great Grandparents: Donna Massey of Godfrey, Robert & Ramona Cook of Jerseyville

