EDWARDSVILLE - The 1820 Col. Benjamin Stephenson House continues to solicit items for the 16th annual Antique and Collectible Auction. We are looking for antiques of all descriptions such as small furniture pieces of the Victorian or Mid-Century modern eras, as well as primitive furniture.

Large pieces of furniture like sofas, washers and dryers and modern china cabinets tend to not sell well and are not generally accepted. We are particularly interested in small items like knives and pocket knives, militaria, crocks and jugs, old tools (small items only), arrowheads or other native American items, marbles, including clay marbles, jewelry, old coins, old postcards, sports memorabilia particularly Cardinals and Blues items, and many other types of items. Modern Christmas decorations do not sell well at all but older Christmas items from the 30’s through the 50’s do sell. To donate items, call the Stephenson House at 692-1818 to make arrangements.

This year, the auction will be a timed auction. A selection of items will be offered for online bidders before and during the on-site auction. Online bidders can begin bidding now since many of the online items are already listed. The online items will be also offered on the day of the sale (Sunday, October 7, 2018). The auction will start at 9:00 am. in the Stephenson House parking lot. The online items will be offered beginning at 10:00. At that time both online and on-site bids will be accepted.

Article continues after sponsor message

Successful online bidders will be able to pick up their items on the day of the auction beginning at 3:00. Pick ups will also be available on Monday, October 8 between 4:00 and 8:00 pm and on Saturday, October 13 between 10:00am-3:00pm. Online bidders outside the area can have small items mailed at their cost. Mailing arrangements can be made with Ahrens and Niemeier auctions at the time of payment. Special arrangements will need to be made to pick up large items sold on line since mailing or shipping costs could be extensive.

The auction will be presented by Ahrens and Niemeier auctioneers who have done all 15 previous Stephenson House auctions. To register to bid online go to http://www.a-nauctions.com and click online auctions. Bidders may also download the free Ahrens and Niemeier app from the Apple App Store or Google Play. Search for “auction mobility” then scroll to find “Ahrens and Niemeier”.

Online bidding has already started so check out the offerings now. Additional items will be added in the coming months.

More like this: