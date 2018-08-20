SEE BIKERS BLAZE THE TRAIL PRO 1-2 RACE VIDEO BELOW:

EDWARDSVILLE – The ninth edition of TheBANK of Edwardsville Rotary Criterium Festival on Saturday afternoon and evening in downtown Edwardsville was a huge success, combining great weather with entertaining bicycle races and a new addition in the Downtown Dash, a two-lap foot race along the bike course that attracted some of the area’s top runners.

The event is a fundraiser for the Edwardsville Rotary Club, which helps in its various service and other projects throughout the year.

“The Criterium is a fundraiser,” Criterium Race Director Brian Mulhall said. “It’s the Edwardsville Rotary Club’s. It’s turning into basically our largest fundraiser, so any proceeds beyond expenses go directly to the Edwardsville Rotary Club. And of course, we turn that into local service projects, grants and scholarships, and even international projects. So it’s a great organization.”

In addition to the Downtown Dash foot race, a total of nine bike races were held, from a kids’ race to races for various skill, experience and age levels. The races were held on a closed street course, similar to the road races held during the Summer Olympics.

“We have different skill levels,” Mulhall said. “You can start off at the junior level, you can start off at more like the beginner adult level, and then it slowly builds. You have to compete in multiple races and earn your way to move up in advanced levels that the pros will race in later tonight. It’s quite a process to get to get that high a level to race in something like that.”

And of course, the bottom line is that a good time was had by all, participants and spectators alike.

“Oh gosh, yes,” Mulhall said. “It’s a great way to kick off the school year, and just people to come out, get away from their cell phones and TV, and just relax. We have an open gate container perimeter, we have a great food zone, of course, all the restaurants and bars downtown have a great time with this as well. We have wonderful kids’ activities; it’s also truly a family event, and we’re really proud of that.”

