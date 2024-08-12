EDWARDSVILLE - One of the Riverbend’s largest farmers markets is well underway in Edwardsville as the Land of Goshen Community Market continues for its 28th year.

The market, which features a wide variety of fresh produce, meats, homemade jams and jellies, potted plants, and much more, is open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Saturday until Oct. 19, 2024.

Ann Harrington, the market’s manager and executive director, said the market’s diverse selection of items were each crafted locally to the Edwardsville area.

“Every year, we welcome farmers, artisans, bakers, folks that make jam and jelly, jewelry,” Harrington said. “Everything is made within 100 miles of downtown Edwardsville. It’s a great place, we love it!”

She added that the next market on Aug. 17, 2024 will be relocated to the N.O. Nelson campus of Lewis and Clark Community College, located at 600 Troy Road in Edwardsville, to accommodate the Edwardsville Rotary Criterium Bike Race.

Harrington said the typical day at the market also includes live music and a free “Market Sprouts” kids educational gardening and farming program. Between all the items and activities offered, she said there’s “something for everyone” there.

“There really is something for everyone at the Land of Goshen Community Market,” Harrington said. “We are so grateful that this has become really a cornerstone of this community. And there’s not a better place to be on a Saturday morning - kind, wonderful people, vendors that are interesting, just bringing you their very best stuff.”

Benjamin Stumpf of Rumblin’ Ernie Farm, based in Columbia, Ill., said they sell exclusively at the Goshen Market as it’s grown over the years.

“This is our fourth year up at the market, we’ve loved seeing it grow the last few years,” he said. “Being a vendor up here at Edwardsville’s been great. This is our only outlet and we’ve had so much support that we don’t need to sell anywhere else; we can make our full-time living up here because it’s such a well-established market.”

Terry Dilliard with Terry’s Turnings said he enjoys bringing a smile to attendee’s faces when they walk into his booth of lively handmade wooden and glass decor. He described the market as having a “positive energy” and commended the professionalism of event organizers.

Edwardsville Alderman SJ Morrison said the event offers a rare combination of activities which no weekend is complete without.

“Where else can you find farm fresh vegetables, ride a pony, participate in a watermelon-eating contest - which my daughter just did - get plants, [and] get a cookie?” he said. “It’s everything all rolled up into one, right here in downtown Edwardsville. It’s a blast - it doesn’t feel like Saturday unless we’ve been to the Goshen Market.”

Harrington emphasized that the Land of Goshen Community Market is “truly a nonprofit market.” As part of the Goshen Market Foundation, thousands of pounds of produce from each year’s market go right back into serving communities in need.

“Last year, we collected 15,000 pounds of produce to share all over with other organizations, so we are not just a place for the community to come and shop - we are a place for the community to come and gather and help each other," she said.

“Looking forward, we have a bright future not only here in Edwardsville, but in our broader community, and we’re so grateful to all of you for being a part of it.”

