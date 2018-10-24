ALTON – Someone out there has a Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $900,000.

The Illinois Lottery made an announcement Wednesday morning that a BP station at 1630 E. Broadway in Alton sold a $900,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket in the Tuesday, Oct. 23, midday drawing.

The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five numbers – 07 - 09 - 14 - 30 - 45 – to win the jackpot. The retailer will receive a bonus of $9,000, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.

The Illinois Lottery urges the lucky winner to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they visit one of the Lottery’s five Prize Centers in Fairview Heights, Springfield, Rockford, Chicago, or Des Plaines. Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize.

More than 20,000 players won prizes ranging from $1 to $200 in this Lucky Day Lotto drawing. Lucky Day Lotto drawings are twice a day, seven days a week. For more information or to subscribe online, please visit illinoislottery.com.

