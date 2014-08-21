Some "lovely?" ladies Lead the way to ALT's 81st Season Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Alton Little Theater presents Ked Lugwig's laugh - a- minute when the LEADING LADIES open the 81st Season , with eight performances September 11th through 21st at the Showplace. Set in York, Pennsylvania in 1952, the farce centers on two down-on-their-luck Shakespearean actors Leo Clark and Jack Gable (Rob Hasse and Gary Wilson). Tired of playing at the "Moose" the pair discover that Florence (Pat Kulish), an older ailing woman too ornery to die, has been unable to find Max and Steve, her sister's children who are English, in order to include them in her multi-million dollar inheritance. They decide to pose as Max and Steve,but discover that "Max" and "Steve" are actually "Maxine" and " Stephanie". Undaunted, they continue their plot in drag. Leo falls head-over-petticoat for Florence's niece, Meg, (Katie Wiese) while Jack swoons over Florence's part-time aide, Audrey (Kayla Mack). The rollicking cast of characters is rounded out with Meg's uptight fiance Duncan (Jim Lieber), Florence's doctor (Mike Crause) and Doc's son, Butch (Steven Harders). As in LEND ME A TENOR and MOON OVER BUFFALO, this Ludwig farce celebrates the spirit of mischief, mistaken identity, and mad-cap fun. Directed by Diana Enloe, the large-scale production is supported by Kevin Frakes building an opulent mansion for the setting, Donna Minard, Melanie Crause and Crissy Harders running backstage and assisting with MULTIPLE quick costume changes. Lee Cox controls the lighting and Jong Cambron, the sound. Photo opportunities and interviews with the director can be arranged by calling 618-462-3205. Information about Tickets and the entire 81st can be found: www.altonlittletheater.org Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip