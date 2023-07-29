GLEN CARBON - Some residents of Savannah Crossing in Glen Carbon are getting some additional land after a unanimous vote from the Village Board of Trustees on Tuesday to vacate a piece of village-owned property near their residences.

Village Attorney James Schrempf said village administrators had gone “above and beyond” delivering this extra land to Savannah Crossing residents.

“The village has gone through a great deal of trouble and some expense to try to make sure that each property owner in Savannah Crossing who borders this little strip will get their respective share,” Schrempf said. “We’ve had engineering done, we accomplished that.

“I think it is much better than what might have been just giving it to the Homeowners Association. So once again, the village has gone above and beyond to help solve a problem and we hope it works.”

Village Administrator Jamie Bowden said the strip of land in question is located between the MCT bike trails and certain properties in Savannah Crossing. The village does not want to maintain the land, and Bowden said the adjacent property owners do want it, so the ordinance passed would vacate the village-owned part of the land and return it to those property owners.

In total, the newly vacated property runs across the lots of nine different residents, entitling each of those property owners to a share of the land.

A full recording of the July 25 Village Board meeting is available on the Village of Glen Carbon Facebook page.

