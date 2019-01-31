Some area schools closed, others delayed after winter temperature freeze
Several area schools remain closed or delayed in start today following the extremely cold temperatures and wind chills on Wednesday and the start of Thursday.
The list is as follows:
Alton Catholic Children's Home
Belleville District 118
BellevilleTHSD 201
Calhoun District 40, delayed two hours.
Carlinville District 1
Carrollton CUSD 1, delayed two hours.
Edwardsville District 7
Greenfield CUSD 10
Jersey District 100
North Greene Unit District 3
St. Mary School in Brussels, delayed to 10 a.m.
If you have any other school cancellations or cancellations in general, e-mail dbrannan@riverbender.com.
