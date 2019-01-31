Several area schools remain closed or delayed in start today following the extremely cold temperatures and wind chills on Wednesday and the start of Thursday.

The list is as follows:

Alton Catholic Children's Home

Belleville District 118

BellevilleTHSD 201

Calhoun District 40, delayed two hours.

Carlinville District 1

Carrollton CUSD 1, delayed two hours.

Edwardsville District 7

Greenfield CUSD 10

Jersey District 100

North Greene Unit District 3

St. Mary School in Brussels, delayed to 10 a.m.

If you have any other school cancellations or cancellations in general, e-mail dbrannan@riverbender.com.

