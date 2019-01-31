Listen to the story

Several area schools remain closed or delayed in start today following the extremely cold temperatures and wind chills on Wednesday and the start of Thursday.

The list is as follows:

Alton Catholic Children's Home

Belleville District 118

BellevilleTHSD 201

Calhoun District 40, delayed two hours.

Carlinville District 1

Article continues after sponsor message

Carrollton CUSD 1, delayed two hours.

Edwardsville District 7

Greenfield CUSD 10

Jersey District 100

North Greene Unit District 3

St. Mary School in Brussels, delayed to 10 a.m.

If you have any other school cancellations or cancellations in general, e-mail dbrannan@riverbender.com.

More like this: